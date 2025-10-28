Sona BLW Q2 Review — Motilal Oswal Stays 'Neutral' Post Steady Results Amid Challenging Macro

Business NewsResearch ReportsSona BLW Q2 Review — Motilal Oswal Stays 'Neutral' Post Steady Results Amid Challenging Macro
Sona Comstar's margins improve QoQ despite railway division integration, adds the brokerage.

28 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM IST i
Sona Comstar's consolidated revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax rose ~24%/13%/11% YoY to Rs 11.4 billion/Rs 2.9 billion/Rs 1.7 billion.

(Photo Source: Company website).

Sona Comstar generated a cash flow from operations of Rs 3.4 billion in H1 and incurred a capex of Rs 2 billion. FCF stood at Rs 1.4 billion. Cash balance stood at Rs 10 billion as of Sep’25.
