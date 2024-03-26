Solar Industries - Defence Likely To Be The Mainstay: ICICI Securities
In Q4 FY24, Solar Industries has received cumulative export orders worth Rs 14.3 billion of short duration (two-three years).
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Taking cognisance of the traction in ammunitions, rocket force and drones and the possibility of Solar Industries India Ltd.’s participation in the same, we believe defence is likely to garner 22-25% of revenue in FY25/26E.
Key points:
Media reports suggest Solar Industries is developing bombs for Su-30 MKI;
our channel checks suggest Pinaka order is likely to be awarded soon;
global shortage of ammunition provides an opportunity; and
Solar Industries is well equipped to develop loitering munitions, counter drones and long range rockets.
Considering the aforesaid, we raise our FY25/26E earnings per share by 4%/16%; however, we maintain multiple as 55 times as we still see significant prospects in defence space, which have not yet been captured in our estimates.
Our revised target price works out to Rs 10,950 (earlier Rs 9,050). Maintain Buy.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.