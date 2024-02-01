SIS Q3 Results Review - Below Expectations; Improving Outlook to Support Growth: Axis Securities

In Q3FY24, SIS Ltd. reported revenue at Rs 3,073 crore, registering a flattish growth of 0% on a QoQ basis but improved by 5.8% on YoY. The company’s consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 4.8% QoQ to Rs 151 crore, owing to the rebound of international business and strong demand for Indian security solutions.

SIS reported a net income of Rs 79 crore, which declined by 6% QoQ but grew by 16.5% YoY. Security services in India exhibited an encouraging growth of 5.9% QoQ, driven by the rising demand for security guards and mandatory checkups.