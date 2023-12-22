Siemens - Targeting Opportunities In Transmission, Railways, Data Center: Motilal Oswal
Overall addressable market is expanding for Siemens
Motilal Oswal Report
Siemens Ltd. in its analyst meet highlighted growth opportunities across segments, plans to demerge its energy division, and plans to increase localisation across segments.
Siemens is optimistic about growth prospects in the domestic market across government and private capex. It is also positive about opportunities emerging from new areas such as semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles.
We believe that near-term order inflows may be affected by the general election schedule; however, in the long term, order inflow prospects remain strong from transmission, railways, data center, industrial automation, etc.
A potential demerger and listing of Siemens’s India Energy segment should open avenues for value-unlocking over the next two-three years.
We marginally revise our estimates to bake in slightly better margins and expect the company to clock revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rates of 16%/18%/19% over FY23-26.
We continue to value it at 55 times price/earning on two-year forward earnings and maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 4,600.
