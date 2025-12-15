Siemens Target Price Slashed By HDFC Securities Amid Optimistic Growth Outlook — Check New Potential Upside

Siemens India's robust order intake of Rs 200.4 billion until 12 MFY25 has led to a record order backlog of Rs 422.5 billion (+20.5% YoY; 2.73x FY25 revenue), providing multi-year revenue visibility. Digital industries order growth is driven by chemical, pharma, and metals; while that of smnart infrastructure is driven by power utilities, semiconductors, battery and EVs; and mobility is led by signalling, propulsion, and telecommunic...