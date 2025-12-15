Siemens Shares' Target Price, Ratings Raised By ICICI Securities — Check Details

ICICI Securities believes Siemens may be one of the major beneficiaries of increasing investments in infrastructure, automation, digitisation, productivity and efficiency..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.ICICI Securities upgrades Siemens India Ltd. to 'Buy' from 'Hold' rating and raises target price to Rs 3,700, implying a potential upside of 18% from current market price of Rs 3,145..Outlook and valuationThe brokerage believes Siemens may be one of the major beneficiaries of increasing investments in infrastructure, automation, digitisation, productivity and efficiency. The government’s strong capex push in areas of renewables, water and waste water, manufacturing, infrastructure, warehouse and logistics, electrical vehicles, transport infrastructure, etc., augurs well for Siemens’ growth led by its highly diversified product portfolio. Given its diversified offerings and access to parent’s technology, the brokerage expect the order inflow to be healthy from the industries it caters to. The company has been able to build a strong order book from diverse-user industries while expanding product portfolio and localise manufacturing of key products. Its order book stands at ~Rs 428 billion, as of June 2025. .Upside risks: Better-than-estimated order inflow and execution; and Better-than estimated margin improvement trajectory. Downside risks:Lower-than estimated order execution; andLower-than estimated margins..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.'Buy' Amber Enterprises Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Despite Near-Term Headwinds— Check Revised Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.