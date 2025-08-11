Siemens Q3 Review: Motilal Oswal Retains 'Netural' Stance On The Stock, Cuts Target Price — Here's Why

Siemens Ltd.’s results were weak on profitability as lower margins and lower other income weighed on overall profitability. Execution scale-up was good in smart infrastructure and mobility, while it remained weak in digital industries.

Overall margins came in lower than our estimates due to weak margins in mobility. Order inflows were good for Siemens at Rs 57 billion (up 13% YoY) and included two large orders from the railways for mobility divisions.

The company has also transferred pending cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 24 billion to Siemens Energy during the quarter. It has also taken approval for changing the financial year from Oct-Sep to Apr-Mar. Thus, FY26 will include 18 months from Oct’24-Mar’26.