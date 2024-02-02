NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsShriram Finance Q3 Results Review - A Strong Quarter On Expected Lines: Centrum Broking
Shriram Finance Q3 Results Review - A Strong Quarter On Expected Lines: Centrum Broking

Net interest margin expansion surprise positively resulting in higher growth in operating profit.

02 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Shriram Finance spoke to NDTV Profit on the back of the Q3 results.

Centrum Broking Report

Shriram Finance Company Ltd.'s reported strong performance in Q3 FY24 aided by strong assets under management growth (up 21% YoY and 6% QoQ) and healthy return profile: return of assets at 3.3%. Net interest margin (on AUM) improved 10 bps QoQ to 9.4%.

Operating profits increased 6% QoQ (2.6% ahead of our estimates) while profit after tax increased 4% QoQ (in-line with our estimates). Asset Quality continues to improve further.

Shriram Finance is evaluating various options to raise capital in its housing finance subsidiary.

We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 2800, premised on 2 times H1 FY26P/adjusted book value (1.7 times earlier).

Strong execution on merger synergies, improved return profile and sector tailwinds in asset quality justifies re-rating.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Centrum Shriram Finance Ltd. Q3 FY24 Result Review.pdf
