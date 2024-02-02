Shriram Finance Q3 Results Review - A Strong Quarter On Expected Lines: Centrum Broking
Net interest margin expansion surprise positively resulting in higher growth in operating profit.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Shriram Finance Company Ltd.'s reported strong performance in Q3 FY24 aided by strong assets under management growth (up 21% YoY and 6% QoQ) and healthy return profile: return of assets at 3.3%. Net interest margin (on AUM) improved 10 bps QoQ to 9.4%.
Operating profits increased 6% QoQ (2.6% ahead of our estimates) while profit after tax increased 4% QoQ (in-line with our estimates). Asset Quality continues to improve further.
Shriram Finance is evaluating various options to raise capital in its housing finance subsidiary.
We maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 2800, premised on 2 times H1 FY26P/adjusted book value (1.7 times earlier).
Strong execution on merger synergies, improved return profile and sector tailwinds in asset quality justifies re-rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.