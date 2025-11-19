Shree Cement's Valuation Discounted Vs Historical Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Neutral' Stance

Shree Cement has been comparatively slower than its peers in terms of capacity expansion in one of its core markets in the north region, which led to market share loss for Shree Cement and also risks its pricing strategy over the medium term. The company’s capacity share in the north region declined to ~22% in FY25 from the peak of ~24% in FY19, and it is further estimated to decline to ~19% by FY28E, given aggressive expansion by pe...