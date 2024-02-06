Shree Cements Q3 Results Review - Good Performance Driven By Cost Improvements: Nirmal Bang
Shree Cement reported cement volume of 8.9 million tonne, up 10.7% YoY, with capacity utilization coming in at ~72% across all the regions.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Shree Cement Ltd.'s volume growth stood strong at ~11% YoY in a weak demand quarter. (Actual: estimate. 8.9:8.7 million tonne). Ebitda/tonne came in higher at Rs 1,388 (versus our estimate of Rs 1,169) due to adjustment of power revenue of Rs 3,500 million in the overall revenue. Ex-power revenue, reported Ebitda/tonne for the cement business stood at Rs 994.
The full impact of the premium product “Bangur Magna” on the net realisation/tonne for Shree Cement will be visible over the coming quarters.
We maintain 'Buy' on Shree Cement, valuing it at 17 times December 2025E enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 32,918 (15% upside).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Heidelberg Cement Q3 Results Review - Parent Company Evaluating Plans For Exit: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.