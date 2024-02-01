Shree Cement Q3 Results Review - Superior Performance 'Hold': IDBI Capital
Shree Cement has announced new brand identity with ‘Bangur’ as the master brand versus it was housed under Shree Cement brand name.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Shree Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda came higher than our and consensus estimates by 6% & 15% respectively. Importantly, Shree Cement-
Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1388 is higher than the peers like Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Rs 1191/tonne), Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (Rs 1140/tonne) and Ambuja Cement Ltd. consolidated (Rs 1228/tonne) and
Its volume growth of 11% YoY is also higher than its peers volume uptick of low single digit.
After reporting weak set of number in previous quarters, Shree Cement financial and operational performance has improved in the last two quarters.
Shree Cement is aiming to reduce average sales price gap with Ultratech Cement with launch of new brand, we see this is positive.
We expect its capacity to increase by 11%/10% in FY25E/26E and to drive volume growth.
Post the result we have introduced FY26E and revised target price to Rs 30,069 (earlier Rs 26,008), valuing Shree Cement at 15 times FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. Retain 'Hold' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.