Shree Cement Q3 Results Review - Superior Performance 'Hold': IDBI Capital

Shree Cement Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda came higher than our and consensus estimates by 6% & 15% respectively. Importantly, Shree Cement-

Ebitda/tonne of Rs 1388 is higher than the peers like Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Rs 1191/tonne), Dalmia Bharat Ltd. (Rs 1140/tonne) and Ambuja Cement Ltd. consolidated (Rs 1228/tonne) and Its volume growth of 11% YoY is also higher than its peers volume uptick of low single digit.

After reporting weak set of number in previous quarters, Shree Cement financial and operational performance has improved in the last two quarters.