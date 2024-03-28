Shoppers Stop - ‘Intune’, The Only Exciting Thing To Watch Out For: HDFC Securities
Shoppers Stop’s foray into value fashion via its Intune format seems to be the only hope for improvement in cash generation
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
If one zooms out and assesses Shoppers Stop Ltd.’s historical performance; it’s been among the weaker retailers in our apparel retail pack. Its decadal revenue compound annual growth rate of ~6% is largely premiumisation-led with no volume (bill cut) growth to speak of. This is despite it scaling its Beauty segment during this phase.
Capital allocation has historically been poor (despite a negative working capital cycle, cash generation just about covered capital needs; money raised has primarily been used to pare debt over FY17-23).
Intune (value fashion) offers some glimmer of hope to resurrect fortunes in terms of growth and return profile. However, execution is key (upside baked in already). We build in revenue/profit before tax CAGR (FY23-26) of 13/12% respectively and have a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 600/share., implying 39 times price/earning 18 times enterprise valeu/Ebitda (FY26) respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.