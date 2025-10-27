Business NewsResearch Reports'Sell' Sagar Cements Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Muted Q2 Results, Revises Target Price — Here's Why
Dolat Capital maintains ‘Sell’ rating on Sagar Cements with revised target price based on 7.0x consolidated FY28E EV/Ebitda.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sagar Cements&nbsp;Q2 FY26 Ebitda/tn was affected by inventory adjustments and a 3-4% decrease in realizations resulting from seasonal and GST influences. &nbsp;(Photo Source: Vijay Sartape NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Sagar Cements Q2 FY26 Ebitda/tn was affected by inventory adjustments and a 3-4% decrease in realizations resulting from seasonal and GST influences.  (Photo Source: Vijay Sartape NDTV Profit)
Sagar Cements aims to clock an Ebitda/tn of Rs 600/tn (maintained) in FY26E, considering current cement prices remain stable. The company is working on cost optimization initiatives, which include lowering clinker factor, reducing lead distances, and leveraging operating efficiency as plant utilization improves.
