'Sell' Sagar Cements Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Muted Q2 Results, Revises Target Price — Here's Why

Sagar Cements Q2 FY26 Ebitda/tn was affected by inventory adjustments and a 3-4% decrease in realizations resulting from seasonal and GST influences. (Photo Source: Vijay Sartape NDTV Profit)
Sagar Cements aims to clock an Ebitda/tn of Rs 600/tn (maintained) in FY26E, considering current cement prices remain stable. The company is working on cost optimization initiatives, which include lowering clinker factor, reducing lead distances, and leveraging operating efficiency as plant utilization improves.