'Sell' Gujarat Gas Shares Recommends Yes Securities Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

While Gujarat Gas has delivered stable overall volumes (~9.6 mmscmd in FY25, up 3% YoY), the near-term trajectory appears muted, particularly due to structural weakness in the Morbi industrial cluster (~30%+ of volumes), where demand fell sequentially and remains soft in Q1 FY26.

Propane continues to undercut natural gas by Rs 3–4/scm, limiting industrial offtake recovery. Though CNG volumes have seen healthy double-digit growth (12% YoY) on strong vehicle additions and a supportive cost differential vs liquid fuel, it is insufficient to offset the core industrial drag.

We see limited upside to margins as the company is increasingly reliant on Brent/Henry Hub-linked long-term contracts (~50% of mix), which could dilute sourcing flexibility.

Short-term earnings may also be weighed down by elevated opex and lack of strong margin levers.