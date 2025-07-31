Dilip Buildcon Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 results were below estimates, however, Ebitda margin was in line with our estimates

We expect revenue/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 1.1%/50.8% over FY25-27E, with Ebitda margin of 10.4%/10.4% for FY26E/FY27E.

We maintain our FY26E/FY27E EPS estimates. Given muted performance in the core construction business, we maintain our ‘Sell’ rating with revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 435 (7x FY27E EPS + 1.8x FY27E P/BV for hybrid-annuity model equity investment + 4x FY27E P/BV for MDO equity investment).