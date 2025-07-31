Business NewsResearch Reports'Sell' Dilip Buildcon Shares Maintains Dolat Capital On Below Estimate Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Given muted performance in the core construction business, Dolat Capital maintains ‘Sell’ rating on Dilip Buildcon

31 Jul 2025
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deilip Buildcon revised revenue guidance to Rs 80-85 billion with an Ebitda margin of 11%&nbsp; in FY26E. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Deilip Buildcon revised revenue guidance to Rs 80-85 billion with an Ebitda margin of 11%  in FY26E. (Photo: Company website)

Dilip Buildcon’s partnership with Alpha Alternatives will lead to a significant inflow of ~Rs 20 billion through 10% equity dilution of Rs 5.3 billion and 26% HAM stake sale in 18 projects worth Rs14.8 billion.

Dolat Capital Report

Dilip Buildcon Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 results were below estimates, however, Ebitda margin was in line with our estimates

We expect revenue/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 1.1%/50.8% over FY25-27E, with Ebitda margin of 10.4%/10.4% for FY26E/FY27E.

We maintain our FY26E/FY27E EPS estimates. Given muted performance in the core construction business, we maintain our ‘Sell’ rating with revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 435 (7x FY27E EPS + 1.8x FY27E P/BV for hybrid-annuity model equity investment + 4x FY27E P/BV for MDO equity investment).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Dilip Buildcon (Q1FY26 Result Update)_30-Jul-2025.pdf


