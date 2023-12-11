Schaeffler India - New Products Have Strong Potential Over The Long Term: Anand Rathi
The company is progressing toward being a complete motion technology one.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
Schaeffler India Ltd. is expected to grow at a healthy pace (more than economic growth) led by robust momentum in its portfolio (positive trends in auto and industrials) and expansion to new product lines like e-mobility and powertrain agnostic (supported by its parent).
New product content opportunities are notably higher and could be a strong growth driver over the medium to long term.
As per Bloomberg estimates are 15%/18%/20% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over CY22-25. The stock is fairly valued and quoting at 53 times/49 times/43 times CY23/CY24/CY25 price/earnings, versus the past 40 times on average.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.