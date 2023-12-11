Schaeffler India - New Products Have Strong Potential Over The Long Term: Anand Rathi

Schaeffler India Ltd. is expected to grow at a healthy pace (more than economic growth) led by robust momentum in its portfolio (positive trends in auto and industrials) and expansion to new product lines like e-mobility and powertrain agnostic (supported by its parent).

New product content opportunities are notably higher and could be a strong growth driver over the medium to long term.

As per Bloomberg estimates are 15%/18%/20% revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over CY22-25. The stock is fairly valued and quoting at 53 times/49 times/43 times CY23/CY24/CY25 price/earnings, versus the past 40 times on average.