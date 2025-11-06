SBI, Titan, Berger Paints, JK Cement, Kansai Nerolac, Home First Finance, Route Mobile Q2 Results Review

State Bank of India’s Q2 FY26 earnings reflected a mixed performance, as healthy growth on both sides of the balance sheet, stable margins and one-off gain (~Rs 46 billion) from stake sale in Yes Bank, were offset by higher opex intensity and lower trading gains. Titan's consolidated jewelry sales (ex-bullion and digi gold sales) grew 20.7% YoY to Rs 141 billion (our estimate: Rs 142.5 billion), driven by ticket size growth.