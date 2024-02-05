SBI Q3 Results Review - Uses Good Times To Make Staff Provisions: Yes Securities
Asset quality outcomes remain particularly benign and margin evolution is largely under control
Yes Securities Report
State Bank of India reported an exceptional item of Rs 71 billion pertaining to provisions on account of one-time increase in pension liabilities at the uniform rate of 50% and dearness relief neutralisation.
Wage-related provisions made in Q3 amount to Rs 63.13 billion, Rs 127.18 billion in nine months and Rs 152.08 billion, cumulatively till date.
In Q4, wage-related provision would amount to Rs 54.08 billion.
We value SBI at 1.2 times FY25 price/book value for an FY24E/25E/26E return on equity profile of 14.7/16.8/16.5%. We assign a value of Rs 236 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.
