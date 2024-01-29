SBI Cards Q3 Results Review - Asset Quality Concerns Continue To Haunt: Axis Securities

Healthy Business Metrics:

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s new card issuances reported a slight slowdown, with gross card addition at ~11 lakh cards versus 16.3/11.4 lakh customers. Thus, customer identification file growth was slower at 16/3% YoY/QoQ. Resultantly, the company lost market share in terms of CIF by ~70/30 basis points YoY/QoQ.

However, driven by the festive season, spends growth continued to remain robust at 41/22% YoY/QoQ. Thus, small business investment company gained market share in terms of spends by ~40 bps QoQ.