SBI Cards Q3 Results Review - Asset Quality Concerns Continue To Haunt: Axis Securities
While business growth has been healthy and is likely to hold-up well, SBI Cards continues to face headwinds in terms of NIMs and asset quality.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Healthy Business Metrics:
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.'s new card issuances reported a slight slowdown, with gross card addition at ~11 lakh cards versus 16.3/11.4 lakh customers. Thus, customer identification file growth was slower at 16/3% YoY/QoQ. Resultantly, the company lost market share in terms of CIF by ~70/30 basis points YoY/QoQ.
However, driven by the festive season, spends growth continued to remain robust at 41/22% YoY/QoQ. Thus, small business investment company gained market share in terms of spends by ~40 bps QoQ.
Financial Performance:
SBI Cards' receivables grew by 26/8% YoY/QoQ, while the receivables mix remained largely stable with the share of interest-earning assets at 62%, flat QoQ. net interest margin stood at 11.3%, flat QoQ as increase in yields offset the rise in cost of fund. Net interest income grew by 21/7% YoY/QoQ.
Fee income growth was robust at 37/16% YoY/QoQ. Credit costs (7.5% versus 5.6/6.7% YoY/QoQ) continued to remain elevated, denting earnings. Profit after tax grew by 8% YoY and de-grew by 9% QoQ. Gross non-performing assets/net non-performing assets climed up 21/7 bps QoQ and stood at 2.6/1.0%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Tata Steel Q3 Results Review - India Margins Strong; Europe Continues To Struggle: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.