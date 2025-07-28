While indeed SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. seems to be at an inflection point in its credit cycle, the demonstration of reduction in delinquency flows/write-offs remains the key for sustaining the current valuation multiples of 25x P/E and 4.6x P/BV on FY27 estimates.

Rate cycle benefit on net interest margin seems to be largely priced-in, and hence a significant improvement in card acquisitions and credit cost would be incremental triggers when they emerge.

On relative benchmarking, we prefer Bajaj Finance with its stronger (less-cyclical) growth and RoE performance and available at lower valuation than SBI Cards.