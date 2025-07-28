SBI Cards Gets Yes Securities 'Reduce' Rating Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Yes Securities move SBI Cards' rating to Reduce, awaiting visibility of growth and credit cost improving.
Rate cycle benefit on net interest margin seems to be largely priced-in, and hence a significant improvement in card acquisitions and credit cost would be incremental triggers for SBI Cards when they emerge.
Yes Securities Report
While indeed SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. seems to be at an inflection point in its credit cycle, the demonstration of reduction in delinquency flows/write-offs remains the key for sustaining the current valuation multiples of 25x P/E and 4.6x P/BV on FY27 estimates.
On relative benchmarking, we prefer Bajaj Finance with its stronger (less-cyclical) growth and RoE performance and available at lower valuation than SBI Cards.
