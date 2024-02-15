Sansera Engineering Q3 Results Review - Strong Orderbook To Drive Growth Across All Verticals: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Sansera Engineering Ltd.'s revenue slightly beat our estimates by approximately 3.3%, while Ebitda/profit after tax were in line with our estimates. Revenue stood at Rs 713 crore, up around 28%/3% YoY/QoQ. The improvement in topline was driven by a 32%/27% YoY increase in International/domestic revenues respectively.

The reported Ebitda of Rs 121 crore was up approximately 39%/2.5% YoY/QoQ, with Ebitda Margins of 16.9%, up 138 basis points YoY (flat QoQ). This was a 53 bps miss on estimates due to higher personnel costs and raw material costs (as % of sales), partly offset by lower other expenses. The company’s PAT stood at Rs 48 crore, up around 55%/2% YoY/QoQ.

This 0.9% slight miss from our estimates was on account of lower other income than in prior periods.