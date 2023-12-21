Sansera Engineering - Pioneering Precision For Over Four Decades: Axis Securities
We Initiate coverage With A 'Buy' recommendation and price target of Rs 1,210/share, implying an upside of 26% from the CMP.
Axis Securities Report
We initiate coverage on Sansera Engineering Ltd. with a 'Buy' recommendation and price target of Rs 1,210/share, implying an upside of 26% from the CMP.
We expect the company to generate strong operating cash flows driven by -
Strong product pipeline,
Higher sales mix in Non-Auto ICE components,
Higher exports,
Managment's unwavering focus on improving margin trends, and
Execution capabilities.
We believe these traits will be value-accretive for the company’s bottom line. Moreover, we believe Sansera will continue to source its capex funding of Rs 200-250 crore annually from its robust internal operating cash flows over FY24-26E.
Keeping these factors in view, we recommend a 'Buy', rating on the stock and base our rationale on the following premise.
Key risks
Sale of products to certain key customers,
Pricing pressure from original equipment manufacturers,
A substantial portion of revenue from key product families,
Recruit and retain qualified and skilled personnel,
Any downturn in the Automobile Industry in India.
