Sansera Engineering - Pioneering Precision For Over Four Decades: Axis Securities

We initiate coverage on Sansera Engineering Ltd. with a 'Buy' recommendation and price target of Rs 1,210/share, implying an upside of 26% from the CMP.

We expect the company to generate strong operating cash flows driven by -

Strong product pipeline,

Higher sales mix in Non-Auto ICE components,

Higher exports,

Managment's unwavering focus on improving margin trends, and

Execution capabilities.

We believe these traits will be value-accretive for the company’s bottom line. Moreover, we believe Sansera will continue to source its capex funding of Rs 200-250 crore annually from its robust internal operating cash flows over FY24-26E.

Keeping these factors in view, we recommend a 'Buy', rating on the stock and base our rationale on the following premise.