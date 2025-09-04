Samhi Hotels Gets Yes Securities 'Buy' Initiation, Sees Upto 45% Upside

Business NewsResearch ReportsSamhi Hotels Gets Yes Securities 'Buy' Initiation, Sees Upto 45% Upside
Yes Securities believes the stock to be a turnaround story with re-rating potential, hence Initiates coverage with Buy!

Samhi Hotels has strategically focused on Tier-1/metro markets, which are commercial hubs and thus, act as natural demand drivers for hotels. Company ensures presence across different price points in each market to capture demand across segments. Within each market, Samhi has strategically placed its assets in right micro-markets, which results in superior ADRs and occupancies for its properties.
