SAIL Q3 Results Review - Lower Realisations Affecting The Business; Legacy Issues Persist: Yes Securities

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 earnings were below the consensus estimates, majorly on the back of falling realisations and lower sales volumes.

The realisations took a major hit sequentially even though the steel price fall was lesser.

The realisations came in at Rs 56,262/tonne versus Rs 62,290/tonne in Q2 FY24 reporting a nearly 10% fall on a QoQ basis thereby hurting the company’s return profile.