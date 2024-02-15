SAIL Q3 Results Review - Ebitda In Line; Net Debt Inches Up: Motilal Oswal

Steel Authority of India Ltd.'s revenue was down 7% YoY at Rs 233 billion in Q3 FY24, lower than our estimate of Rs 261 billion. The miss in revenue was due to lower sales, partially offset by higher average selling price.

SAIL Q3 crude steel production stood at 4.6 million tonnes (increased 5% YoY), in line with our estimate of 4.4 million tonnes However, sales stood at 3.8 million tonnes (down 9% YoY), lower than our estimate of 4.4 million tonnes ASP for Q3 FY24 stood at 61,444/ tonne (up 2% YoY), in line with our estimate of 59,248/ tonne.

Ebitda stood at Rs 21 billion (up 3% YoY), in line with our estimate of Rs 21 billion. The performance was due to improvement in ASP, reduction in manufacturing cost and employee expenses, offset by an increase in coal expense and lower sales volumes.

Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 3.5 billion, up 36% against our estimate of Rs 2.5 billion.

In nine months FY24, revenue came in at Rs 757 billion (flat YoY); Ebitda stood at Rs 59 billion (up 16% YoY), and APAT stood at Rs 9 billion (up 26% YoY). SAIL achieved the highest ever crude steel production over nine month FY24 at 14.2 million tonne (up 6% YoY) and sales stood at 12.5 million tonne (up 8% YoY).