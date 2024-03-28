Sai Silks (Kalamandir) - Varamahalakshmi’s Tamil Nadu Debut, A Mixed Bag: HDFC Securities

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd. predominantly is an FY25 and onwards story as the lion’s share of store expansion (via IPO money) kicks in FY25. Tamil Nadu market execution is a key monitorable.

Initial performance is a mixed bag (amid a weak market). The anemic cash position of peers could ensure a benign environment for Sai Silks to gain a share in Tamil Nadu.

To add to this, the ask from valuations remains cheap (~13 times FY26 price/earning). That said, we’ve cut our earnings per share estimates for FY25/26E by 10% each to account for-

a slower build-up in sales density and lower other income courtesy a more aggressive stance towards vendor payment.

We revise our DCF-based target price to Rs 310/share (implying 21 times FY26 price/earning and 14 times FY26 enterprise value/Ebitda). Maintain Buy.