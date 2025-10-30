Sagility India: Faring Well On All Parameters In Q2 Says ICICI Securities Maintaining 'Buy'

Sagility expects genAI to be a net positive opportunity with increased scope of work, contrary to the perception that genAI will adversely impact BPO companies.
Sagility aims to achieve 21%+ revenue growth (including Broadpath), revised upwards from 20%+ earlier; 25%+ Ebitda growth guidance for FY26 (excluding other income), also revised upwards from 24% earlier. This guidance upgrade is a strong growth indicator as no other IT peers have upgraded the higher end of their guidance.