Sagility India: Faring Well On All Parameters In Q2 Says ICICI Securities Maintaining 'Buy'

ICICI Securities reiterates Buy on Sagility with a revised target price on an unchanged one-year forward P/E of 26x.

30 Oct 2025, 06:29 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Sagility expects genAI to be a net positive opportunity with increased scope of work, contrary to the perception that genAI will adversely impact BPO companies.
Sagility expects genAI to be a net positive opportunity with increased scope of work, contrary to the perception that genAI will adversely impact BPO companies.

(Image: Freepik)

Sagility aims to achieve 21%+ revenue growth (including Broadpath), revised upwards from 20%+ earlier; 25%+ Ebitda growth guidance for FY26 (excluding other income), also revised upwards from 24% earlier. This guidance upgrade is a strong growth indicator as no other IT peers have upgraded the higher end of their guidance.
