Business NewsResearch ReportsSaatvik Green Energy IPO Opens: 'Subscribe For Long-Term' Says Anand Rathi — Check Issue Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Saatvik Green Energy IPO Opens: 'Subscribe For Long-Term' Says Anand Rathi — Check Issue Details

Saatvik Green Energy's Rs 900-crore IPO opens on Sep. 19 and the company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 442 to Rs 465 per equity share.

19 Sep 2025, 01:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 32 shares and in multiples thereafter for Saatvik Green Energy IPO. (Photo: Company website)</p><p>&nbsp;</p></div>
Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 32 shares and in multiples thereafter for Saatvik Green Energy IPO. (Photo: Company website)

 

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd.'s Rs 900-crore IPO comprises of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares, worth Rs 700 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 43 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 200 crore.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT