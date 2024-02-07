S Chand And Company Q3 Results Review - Net Cash Flow Roll Out Begins: Prabhudas Lilladher

We marginally cut our earning per share estimates of S Chand and Company Ltd. by 1-2% over FY24E-FY26E amid persistent weakness in the higher education segment and weaker than expected GM of 54.8% (our estimate 65.0%) in Q3 FY24.

Liquidation of high cost inventory and insufficient print runs impacted GM during the quarter. For FY24E, management is guiding for a top-line of Rs 7,200-7,500 million with Ebitda margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, raw material stabilization and increased volumes that would come from net cash flow roll-out.

S Chand has started launching new content based on NCF and adoption rate is likely to be 30-40% in FY24E while full blown impact in the form of higher volumes will be visible in FY25E.

Buoyed by NCF, we expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 17%/25% over FY23- FY26E. S Chand trades at attractive valuations of 10x/9x over our FY25E/FY26E EPS estimate and we maintain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 357 (earlier Rs 362) valuing the stock at 12 times FY26E EPS.