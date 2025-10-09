Business NewsResearch ReportsRubicon Research IPO Opens: From Financials To Risks — Check Key Insights By HDFC Securities Before Investing
ADVERTISEMENT

Rubicon Research IPO Opens: From Financials To Risks — Check Key Insights By HDFC Securities Before Investing

The pharma company Rubicon has fixed a price band at Rs 461 to Rs 485 per equity share (employee discount Rs 46 per share).

09 Oct 2025, 01:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Based on the peer set of seven listed Indian companies assessed by F&amp;S, and Rubicon Research), it is the only Indian pharma&nbsp; player with a complete focus on regulated markets.</p><p>(Photo: freepik)</p></div>
Based on the peer set of seven listed Indian companies assessed by F&S, and Rubicon Research), it is the only Indian pharma  player with a complete focus on regulated markets.

(Photo: freepik)

Rubicon Research's Rs 1,377.5-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore, along with an offer-for-sale of shares valued at Rs 877.5 crore.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT