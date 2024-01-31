RR Kabel Q3 Results Review - Soft Revenue Growth, Margins Contracted: Prabhudas Lilladher

RR Kabel Ltd. reported soft revenue growth of 10.4% YoY in Q3 FY24 mainly with wire and cable revenue growth of 9.2% driven by export business (+36.7% YoY) while domestic wire and cable revenue was flat YoY.

The company reported ~19.4% volume growth in 9M FY24 and expects healthy growth (20%+) in coming quarter, as strong momentum started in Dec-23 will continue in domestic W&C segment.

Ebitda margin at 6.9% was mainly from change in product mix and increase in export revenue. We continue our positive view on RR Kabel on account of-

strong brand with diverse product portfolio, well-structured capacity expansion plans, focus of increasing sales per dealers /distribution and healthy growth in fast moving electrical good segment.

We downward revised our FY25E/FY26E earnings estimates by 2.4%/0.8% and estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 20.7%/40.1%/46.0%.

Maintain ‘Buy’ with revised target price of Rs 1,857 (Rs 1872 earlier) given strong guidance for coming years.