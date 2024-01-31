RR Kabel Q3 Results Review - Soft Revenue Growth, Margins Contracted: Prabhudas Lilladher
Ebitda margin contracted by 100 basis points and wire and cable Ebit margin by 230 basis points YoY
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
RR Kabel Ltd. reported soft revenue growth of 10.4% YoY in Q3 FY24 mainly with wire and cable revenue growth of 9.2% driven by export business (+36.7% YoY) while domestic wire and cable revenue was flat YoY.
The company reported ~19.4% volume growth in 9M FY24 and expects healthy growth (20%+) in coming quarter, as strong momentum started in Dec-23 will continue in domestic W&C segment.
Ebitda margin at 6.9% was mainly from change in product mix and increase in export revenue. We continue our positive view on RR Kabel on account of-
strong brand with diverse product portfolio,
well-structured capacity expansion plans,
focus of increasing sales per dealers /distribution and
healthy growth in fast moving electrical good segment.
We downward revised our FY25E/FY26E earnings estimates by 2.4%/0.8% and estimate revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 20.7%/40.1%/46.0%.
Maintain ‘Buy’ with revised target price of Rs 1,857 (Rs 1872 earlier) given strong guidance for coming years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
