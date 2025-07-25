Rossari Biotech Q1 Results — HPPC, New Capacities To Drive Earnings Growth, Says DRChoksey Maintaining Buy

Rossari Biotech Q1 FY26 performance was a mixed bag, with revenue in-line with our estimates, while the Ebitda and net profit stood below our estimates by 3.9% and 5.9% respectively, impacted by elevated employee costs and institutional business losses.

Excluding the institutional and B2C verticals loss, adjusted Ebitda grew by 15.3% YoY, while the adjusted margins stood at 13.8%.

Management expects stronger recovery in overall performance from Q2 FY26, supported by ramp-up in institutional orders, exports. Moreover, it has guided for a healthy 14.0–15.0% YoY growth in revenue and Ebitda on a full-year basis, aided by robust traction in the HPPC segment and an anticipated recovery in the institutional/B2C verticals.

The upcoming EO capacity and backward integration are expected to enhance cost efficiency and margins, while ongoing expansions at Unitop and Tristar diversify the portfolio into high-growth chemistries.

The new Southeast Asia formulation facility strengthens export capabilities, and rising operating leverage, coupled with a robust innovation pipeline, further supports our positive view on the business outlook.

We revise our FY26E/FY27E EPS estimates by +2.0%/-3.3%, respectively, as we factor in improved visibility based on management’s forward guidance for FY26E, while the downward adjustment in FY27E factors in a more gradual margin recovery trajectory than previously anticipated.