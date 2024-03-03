RK Swamy IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Key Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation

The organization stands as a prominent integrated marketing service group in India, providing a comprehensive solution encompassing creative, media, data analytics, and market research services under one roof.

Over the past five decades, they have achieved organic growth by adeptly responding to market trends and evolving client needs. Additionally, the company boasts a 15-year track record in the data analytics and marketing technology sector.

They demonstrate a proven capability to generate digital content at scale, establishing themselves as leaders in the field of market research.

At the upper price band company is valued at price/earnings ratio of 46.5 of its FY23 earnings with a market cap of Rs 1453.4 crore post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 22.2%.

We believe that valuations of the company is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO.