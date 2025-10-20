Business NewsResearch ReportsRIL, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Dixon, Havells, AU SFB, IndusInd, RBL Bank, IndiaMart, Tanla Platforms Q2 Review
ADVERTISEMENT

RIL, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Dixon, Havells, AU SFB, IndusInd, RBL Bank, IndiaMart, Tanla Platforms Q2 Review

HDFC Securities maintains 'Buy' on RIL, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Sobha, Tanla; 'Add' rating on Dixon, Havells, Federal Bank, IndiaMart, 'Reduce' rating on AU SFB, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank.

20 Oct 2025, 10:06 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HDFC Securities maintains 'Buy' on RIL, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Sobha, Tanla; 'Add' rating on Dixon, Havells, Federal Bank, IndiaMart, 'Reduce' rating on AU SFB, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank.</p><p> (Representative image: Canva AI)</p></div>
HDFC Securities maintains 'Buy' on RIL, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, Sobha, Tanla; 'Add' rating on Dixon, Havells, Federal Bank, IndiaMart, 'Reduce' rating on AU SFB, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank.

(Representative image: Canva AI)

Reliance Industries’ consolidated Q2 FY26 Ebitda stood at Rs 459.0 billion (+17.5% YoY, +6.9% QoQ), slightly above brokerage'sestimate of Rs 455 billion. In Q2 FY26, UltraTech delivered like-to-like volume growth of 7% YoY (reported 15% YoY), indicating market share gains during Q2/H1 FY26.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT