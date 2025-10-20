RIL, UltraTech, JSW Steel, Dixon, Havells, AU SFB, IndusInd, RBL Bank, IndiaMart, Tanla Platforms Q2 Review

Reliance Industries’ consolidated Q2 FY26 Ebitda stood at Rs 459.0 billion (+17.5% YoY, +6.9% QoQ), slightly above brokerage'sestimate of Rs 455 billion. In Q2 FY26, UltraTech delivered like-to-like volume growth of 7% YoY (reported 15% YoY), indicating market share gains during Q2/H1 FY26.