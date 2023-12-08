Retail Sector Check - DMart Ready Sustains Competitive Advantage: Prabhudas Lilladher

We analysed price trend of 125 products across DMart Ready, Jiomart and Big Basket in key consumer categories of Loose grocery items, dairy, packaged food, beverages, personal care and home care.

We observed that out of 125 products that we compared, the price gap (Nov-23 versus Aug-23) between DMart Ready and Big Basket increased for 40% of products, while for Jiomart the trend was mixed with 36%/24% of products seeing gap increase/decrease.

DMart Ready continues to remain most competitive in online retail led by-