GST 2.0: A Game-Changer For Retail, Footwear, And Mid-Premium Apparel Sectors — Read Motilal Oswal's Report

The GST rate on apparel priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500 has been reduced from 12% to 5%, while apparel priced above Rs 2,500 has seen GST rate increase from 12% to 18%. The GST rate on apparel priced below Rs 1,000 remains unchanged at 5%. (Photo Source: Wikimedia)
