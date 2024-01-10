Retail Asset Securitisation - On Track To Cross Rs Two Lakh Crore In FY24: CareEdge

The securitisation market is progressing steadily towards a record high in FY24, with total volumes reaching Rs 1,44,000 crore for the first nine months. The initial half of FY24 (H1 FY24) reported volumes of ~Rs 1.01 lakh crore, predominantly driven by a stellar first quarter (Q1 FY24).

The third quarter (Q3 FY24) registered a combined volume (encompassing both pass-through certificate issuances and direct assignment transactions) of around Rs 43,000 crore.

The stagnant volumes in Q3 FY24 may be linked to a mismatch in the pricing expectations of investors and originators, influenced by tighter liquidity conditions and the Reserve Bank of India's concerns about the rapid expansion in unsecured lending.

Traditionally, the final quarter of the fiscal year records the highest volumes, and current trends suggest that this pattern is likely to continue.