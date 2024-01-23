Reliance Industries Q3 Results Review- Oil-to-Chemical Continues To Remain Under Pressure: Prabhudas Lilladher
Net subscriber addition at 11 million, digital services Ebitda grew 3.2% QoQ and 11.5% YoY.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s consolidated revenue declined 3% QoQ to Rs 2,250.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 2,392.7 billion). Ebitda fell 1% QoQ to Rs 406.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 403.3 billion) while profit after tax also fell 1% QoQ to Rs 172.7 billion (our estimate: Rs 157.9 billion).
Retail Ebitda grew 31.1% YoY to Rs 62.6 billion. Standalone Ebitda declined 8.5% QoQ due to lower fuel and downstream margins and planned maintenance shutdown.
Average revenue per user stood at Rs 181.7 while total subscribers stand at 470.9 million. The company is on track to commission new energy segment in phases starting this fiscal year end. The stock is trading at 10.8 times FY26E Ebitda.
We maintain 'Accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 2,912, based on SoTP valuing the standalone business at 7.5 times FY26 Ebitda, Jio at 15 times FY26 Ebitda and retail at 39 times FY26 Ebitda.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.