Relaxo Footwears Q3 Results Review - Soft Revenue; Raw Material Cool Off Pushes PAT Growth: Motilal Oswal
Revenue grew 5% YoY to Rs 7.1 billion (5% miss). This growth is attributed to higher sales volumes during the period.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.'s posted a soft 5% YoY revenue growth, but improvement in gross margin and controlled cost translated into 21%/28% YoY growth in Ebitda/profit after tax (in line). Price cuts taken in the last couple of quarters have improved its competitive edge, driving a steep 15% volume growth YoY.
Relaxo’s volume growth, led by price reduction, softening raw material prices, and renewed focus on sports footwear should bolster the growth outlook.
We have cut our estimates on the current weak macro environment and slow recovery, building revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/34% over FY24-26.
The stock is trading at 56 times FY26E price earning and appears expensive in a soft earnings environment.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.