'Reduce' Page Industries Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Weak Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Dolat Capital believes that revenue growth would improve with the recent price hikes and completion of ARS implementation.
Page Industries continues to focus on expanding its distribution reach, with a total count of multi brand outlet/exclusive brand outlet stood at ~1,10,487+/1,490. Further, it has presence across ~1,296 LFS stores. Going ahead, focus on intensifying general trade distribution, expanding modern trade and exclusive brand outlets will help accelerate growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Page Industries Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 results were below our estimates. Revenue/volume grew by 3.1/2.1% YoY due to subdued consumption, impacting tertiary sales, partly due to the festive demand shift to April and geopolitical tensions in early May.
Nonetheless, E-com platform continued its growth trajectory. Further, management is optimistic about a significant pickup in growth rate once the industry revamps, given its dominant position in the market.
Gross margin expanded by 490bps YoY in Q1 FY26, led by lower raw material costs. Moreover, Ebitda margins expanded by 490 bps to 21.4% on account of operational efficiencies, cost control and strategic sourcing initiatives. Ebitda margins are expected to remain in 19-21% range.
As Q1 revenue and Ebitda were below our estimate, we have downward revised our FY26/27E EPS estimates by 3.3/3.5% at Rs 700/816.
Going ahead, we believe that revenue growth would improve with the recent price hikes and completion of ARS implementation. Valuing the stock at 58x FY27E EPS, we arrive at a target price of Rs 47,322 (Rs 49,018 earlier). Maintain Reduce.
