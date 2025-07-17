Research Reports'Reduce' L&T Tech Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Dolat Capital believes that growth and profitability are well built into present valuations; however, risks of macro uncertainty persist.

17 Jul 2025, 07:50 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
L&T Tech's Q2 margins are expected to increase by 125 bps QoQ on better growth and operational efficiencies. (Photo: L&T Technology Services Ltd. website)
Despite Q1 sequential revenue dip ($10 million+ swing) from Smart World (hi-tech) seasonality and auto headwinds (Mobility), there is positivity in outlook as L&T Tech anticipates sequential revenue growth from Q2 onwards (Verticals improving and revenues from Middle-East starting to flow in current FY) and operating profit margin improvement in H2 onwards, targeting mid-16% Ebit by Q4 FY27/Q1 FY28
