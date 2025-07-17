'Reduce' L&T Tech Shares Maintains Dolat Capital Post Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Despite Q1 sequential revenue dip ($10 million+ swing) from Smart World (hi-tech) seasonality and auto headwinds (Mobility), there is positivity in outlook as L&T Tech anticipates sequential revenue growth from Q2 onwards (Verticals improving and revenues from Middle-East starting to flow in current FY) and operating profit margin improvement in H2 onwards, targeting mid-16% Ebit by Q4 FY27/Q1 FY28