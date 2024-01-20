RBL Bank Q3 Results Review - Inline Quarter; Slightly Higher Delinquencies: Dolat Capital

RBL Bank Ltd. reported in-line quarter with net interest income/pre provision operating profit growth of 21%/35% YoY, sequentially stable net interest margin at 5.5% (-2 basis points QoQ), and healthy traction in retail deposits (+ 4%).

The bank made Rs1.15 billion of contingent provisions against alternative investment funds, limiting profit after tax growth and return on assets (0.75%) during the quarter.