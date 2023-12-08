RBI's Monetary Policy Review - Poised For Stability: Dolat Capital
Overall policy looks to be well balanced. While MPC remains on track to control inflation and bring it down to the target, but the policy statement reflects that going forward MPC would also be mindful of the risk of policy overtightening.
Dolat Capital Report
Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted in majority ( six out of six) for a pause in rate hike – repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation stance to ensure inflation progressively aligns to the target.
Headline inflation may get impacted in next couple of months, because of the volatility seen around food prices.
Nimble management of liquidity conditions would continue to align inflation to the targeted level of 4%.
Our view
We expect a continued pause in February 2024 policy meet. As we move into FY25, we expect a possible 75-100 bps rate cut with the probable timing for the first cut to be around Q2.
Risks to rate cut expectation is rise in oil and food prices.
