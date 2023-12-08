RBI's Monetary Policy Review - Poised For Stability: Dolat Capital

Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted in majority ( six out of six) for a pause in rate hike – repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation stance to ensure inflation progressively aligns to the target.

Headline inflation may get impacted in next couple of months, because of the volatility seen around food prices.

Nimble management of liquidity conditions would continue to align inflation to the targeted level of 4%.