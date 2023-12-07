RBI MPC Preview - Food Inflation Continues To Be A Cause Of Concern, Rate Pause To Endure: Anand Rathi

Taken together, as inflation is still a concern and growth strong, the Reserve Bank of India will pause, letting rate hikes work their way through the system.

With liquidity in deficit, there is no need for open market operation sales although the RBI would rely on active liquidity management.

We will be watching out for the Governor’s commentary on adjusted risk weights and retail credit portfolio.

While we expect no change in the liquidity stance, the commentary is likely to be neutral.