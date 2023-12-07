RBI MPC Preview - Food Inflation Continues To Be A Cause Of Concern, Rate Pause To Endure: Anand Rathi

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsRBI MPC Preview - Food Inflation Continues To Be A Cause Of Concern, Rate Pause To Endure: Anand Rathi




07 Dec 2023, 03:30 PM IST
RBI signage at its headquarters in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)
RBI signage at its headquarters in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Taken together, as inflation is still a concern and growth strong, the Reserve Bank of India will pause, letting rate hikes work their way through the system.

With liquidity in deficit, there is no need for open market operation sales although the RBI would rely on active liquidity management.

We will be watching out for the Governor’s commentary on adjusted risk weights and retail credit portfolio.

While we expect no change in the liquidity stance, the commentary is likely to be neutral.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi RBI MPC Preview 061223.pdf
