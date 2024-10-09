RBI Monetary Policy Review – Status Quo On Rates, Change In Stance: Axis Securities
The regulator has maintained its growth and inflation forecast for FY25 with a few minor tweaks, adds the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
The ‘status quo’ on policy rates and change in stance from ‘Withdrawal of Accommodation’ to ‘Neutral’ was on expected lines. This has set the stage for a rate cut and we expect a rate cut announcement in the Feb’25 meeting.
The regulator has maintained its growth and inflation forecast for FY25 with a few minor tweaks. While growth in Q1 FY26 is expected to hold up well, inflation is expected to continue to hover over the targeted mark of 4%.
Given the increasing anticipation of a rate cut in the upcoming meetings, margin pressures could act as a dampener for sector RoAs.
While banks with higher share of external benchmark lending rate loans could face higher pressure of NIM contraction, banks with higher share of marginal cost of fund based lending rate linked loans/fixed rate loans remain better placed to navigate the rate cut cycle.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.