RBI Monetary Policy Review - No Surprises; GDP Growth Rate Revised Upward: IDBI Capital
Inflation projections for FY24 retained at 5.4%
IDBI Capital Report
In line with expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee continued to retain policy repo rate at 6.5% with focus on withdrawal of accommodation stance. Inflation projections for FY24 have been retained at 5.4% while, gross domestic product growth forecast revised upwards to 7.3% (7.0% earlier) for FY24.
The standing deposit facility rate remained unchanged at 6.25% and the marginal standing facility rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%. The system level liquidity deficit widened from an average of Rs 0.42 lakh crore during September-November 2023 to Rs 1.61 lakh crore during December-January.
RBI pro-actively injected liquidity through both the main and the fine-tuning repo operations to ease liquidity tightness in the system. Among our banking coverage universe, we retain our top picks as ICICI Bank and City Union bank.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
