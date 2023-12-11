RBI Monetary Policy Review - Discordant Messaging Presages Off-Policy Actions: Systematix
RBI continues to be on the path of withdrawal of accommodation with an indication of a peaking rate hike cycle.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Reserve Bank of India continues to be on the path of withdrawal of accommodation with an indication of a peaking rate hike cycle. It kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. However, there seems to be an increasing sense of discordant messaging from the RBI, where-
a dissonant medley of 'withdrawal of accommodation', “decoupled India” and 'fear of global risks' coalesce to reflect lack of conviction on the growth narrative,
though RBI’s growth outlook remains sanguine, reality seems to be defiant leading to the rising contradictions between the reality and the outlook, and
the peculiar combination of a modest household consumption growth, amid weak household income and savings and high food inflation.
Overall, we think that RBI is shifting focus from monetary policy action towards financial stability concerns and therefore expect RBI to implement further off-policy regulatory tightening to limit its concerns on contagion risks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.