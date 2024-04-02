RBI Monetary Policy Preview - What To Expect: Reliance Securities

NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsRBI Monetary Policy Preview - What To Expect: Reliance Securities
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting will begin tomorrow with the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das disclosing its decision on the repo rate on the morning of April 05th.

02 Apr 2024, 03:53 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tilt up of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarter in Mumbai, India on 06_04_23 (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Reliance Securities Report

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Reliance Securities RBI Monetary Policy Preview - April 02 2024.pdf
