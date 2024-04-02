RBI Monetary Policy Preview - What To Expect: Reliance Securities
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting will begin tomorrow with the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das disclosing its decision on the repo rate on the morning of April 05th.
Reliance Securities Report
The market and we expect that the central bank will maintain the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.
The central bank will maintain its current approach, aiming to align India's inflation with its target following the recent dovish stance of the US Federal Reserve.
The RBI could also revise the GDP and inflation projections.
The rupee could continue remain range bound.
The inflation and GDP projections could be a key driver for the rupee in the short term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
