RateGain Q3 Results Review - Strong With Ebitda Margin Beat; Maintaining A Buy: Anand Rathi

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.'s reported huge, 82.2% YoY, revenue growth to ~Rs 2.52 billion (organic ~14.3% YoY, largely in line with our etimate; 1.7% above the street’s expectations).

Ebitda ballooned 123.5% YoY to Rs 513 million, and the margin, 376 basis point YoY to 20.3%. The company raised its FY24 revenue growth guidance further to ~69% YoY, from ~65% in Q2 and 55-58% at the beginning of the year.