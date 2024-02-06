RateGain Q3 Results Review - Beat Across; Upbeat CY24 Travel Demand Outlook: Dolat Capital

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. reported 7.4% QoQ growth, (our estimate: 6.6%), led by strong growth across segments. Distribution segment grew by 9.6% QoQ led by mid-quarter rampup of its large deal, after a two back to back declining quarters in H1.

Vertical Wise, desktop as a service (33% of revenue) grew 14.4%, distribution (22% of rev) by 9.6% QoQ, while MarTech grew by a modest 1.8% despite support from adara business (up 4% QoQ), as challenges in BCV unit continues.

Ebitda stood at 20.3% (modest miss), up 57 basis points QoQ driven by operating leverage, with adara margins improving to 18% from loss making last year.